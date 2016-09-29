FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Sauber’s Ericsson fit to race after Thai chicken accident
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
#Sports News
September 29, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

Sauber’s Ericsson fit to race after Thai chicken accident

Abhishek Takle

2 Min Read

Sauber's Marcus Ericsson during practice Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

SEPANG, Malaysia (Reuters) - Sauber’s Marcus Ericsson was left wondering why the chicken crossed the road after falling foul of one while training in Thailand last week.

But he says his accident will not stop him taking part in Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix.

The Swede and his trainer were cycling in Thailand after the Singapore Grand Prix when they quite literally ran into the bird.

“We were out on the bicycle and came around the corner and there was a big chicken, basically, that had run out into the road,” Ericsson told reporters at the Sepang circuit on Thursday.

“I was on my all-out push, lying down on the bike, (I) come around the corner and smack into the chicken.”

Ericsson, who said he was traveling at 45 kilometres per hour, suffered a heavy fall but escaped serious injury and says he is fit to drive in Sunday’s race.

“It looks a lot worse than it is,” he said, his hand and elbow wrapped in bandages.

“This is a precaution not to get any infections or anything. But there’s no pain.”

And the chicken? “The chicken kept on running,” said Ericsson.

“I don’t know what they feed these chickens in Thailand but it was a strong one.”

Ericsson is currently 21st in the overall drivers’ standings, alongside team mate Felipe Nasr.

Both Sauber drivers are yet to score a point.

Editing by Neville Dalton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
