a year ago
Ricciardo leads Red Bull one-two as Hamilton retires
October 2, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

Ricciardo leads Red Bull one-two as Hamilton retires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Formula One - F1 - Malaysia Grand Prix - Sepang, Malaysia- 2/10/16 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton of Britain leads Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo of Australia during the race.Edgar Su

SEPANG, Malaysia (Reuters) - Daniel Ricciardo claimed his maiden Formula One win of the season in Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix after reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton retired from the lead with a blown engine.

The Australian's Red Bull team mate Max Verstappen finished second to score the former champions' first one-two finish since the 2013 Brazilian Grand Prix, denying Mercedes the chance to wrap up the constructors' title at the Sepang circuit.

Nico Rosberg finished third, despite collecting a 10-second time penalty after colliding with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen, to extend his gap over Hamilton to 23 points in the overall standings.

Reporting by Abhishek Takle; Editing by John O'Brien

