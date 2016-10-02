Formula One - F1 - Malaysia Grand Prix - Sepang, Malaysia- 1/10/16 Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo of Australia speaks with team principal Christian Horner during third practice. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Formula One - F1 - Malaysia Grand Prix - Sepang, Malaysia- 2/10/16 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton of Britain leads Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo of Australia during the race. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SEPANG, Malaysia Daniel Ricciardo claimed his maiden Formula One win of the season in Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix after reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton retired from the lead with a blown engine.

The Australian's Red Bull team mate Max Verstappen finished second to score the former champions' first one-two finish since the 2013 Brazilian Grand Prix, denying Mercedes the chance to wrap up the constructors' title at the Sepang circuit.

Nico Rosberg finished third, despite collecting a 10-second time penalty after colliding with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen, to extend his gap over Hamilton to 23 points in the overall standings.

(Reporting by Abhishek Takle; Editing by John O'Brien)