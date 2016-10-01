Formula One - F1 - Malaysia Grand Prix - Sepang, Malaysia- 1/10/16 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives ahead of the third practice. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SEPANG, Malaysia World Champion Lewis Hamilton will start the Formula One Malaysian Grand Prix from pole position after setting the fastest time in qualifying on Saturday.

The Briton's championship leading team mate Nico Rosberg will start alongside Hamilton in second with Max Verstappen third for Red Bull.

Mercedes are on course to wrap up their third straight constructors' title on Sunday.

Rosberg, winner of the last three races in succession, leads Hamilton by eight points in the overall standings with six of a record 21 races to go.

