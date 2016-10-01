Heavyweight world champion Fury tests positive for cocaine: ESPN
Heavyweight world boxing champion Tyson Fury has tested positive for cocaine, ESPN reported on Friday citing a leaked letter sent by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA).
SEPANG, Malaysia World Champion Lewis Hamilton will start the Formula One Malaysian Grand Prix from pole position after setting the fastest time in qualifying on Saturday.
The Briton's championship leading team mate Nico Rosberg will start alongside Hamilton in second with Max Verstappen third for Red Bull.
Mercedes are on course to wrap up their third straight constructors' title on Sunday.
Rosberg, winner of the last three races in succession, leads Hamilton by eight points in the overall standings with six of a record 21 races to go.
Petra Kvitova raced to a 6-1 6-1 victory over Dominika Cibulkova in the Wuhan Open final on Saturday to capture her first title of the year with a ruthless display of power hitting.
LONDON Scottish boxer Mike Towell has died in hospital after the 25-year-old suffered serious injuries in a welterweight bout in Glasgow on Thursday.