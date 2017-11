LONDON (Reuters) - Brazilian driver Felipe Massa announced his retirement from Formula One at the end of the season, and for the second time, on Saturday.

Formula One F1 - Japanese Grand Prix 2017 - Suzuka Circuit, Japan - October 5, 2017. Williams' Felipe Massa attends a fan event. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The 36-year-old had been due to retire last season but was recalled by the Williams team after Valtteri Bottas left for Mercedes following the surprise retirement of 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg.