8 months ago
Chief executive Capito set to leave McLaren: reports
#Sports News
December 20, 2016 / 1:05 AM / 8 months ago

Chief executive Capito set to leave McLaren: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - McLaren Racing chief executive Jost Capito is set to follow Ron Dennis out of the Formula One team, the BBC and Autosport.com reported on Monday.

McLaren did not comment on the reports and Capito was not immediately available.

The 58-year-old former Volkswagen motorsport director, who was recruited by Dennis, was appointed in January but did not start in the role at the Honda-powered team until September.

Former team boss Dennis, who remains a 25 percent shareholder in McLaren, was ousted in November with American marketing expert Zak Brown coming in as the new executive director.

Brown, who is also chairman of the Motorsport Network that owns Autosport.com, is working alongside chief operating officer Jonathan Neale with Eric Boullier in charge of the Formula One team's day-to-day management.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
