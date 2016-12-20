Marrone made interim head coach of Jaguars replacing Bradley
Doug Marrone was named interim head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday following Sunday's firing of Gus Bradley.
LONDON McLaren Racing chief executive Jost Capito is set to follow Ron Dennis out of the Formula One team, the BBC and Autosport.com reported on Monday.
McLaren did not comment on the reports and Capito was not immediately available.
The 58-year-old former Volkswagen motorsport director, who was recruited by Dennis, was appointed in January but did not start in the role at the Honda-powered team until September.
Former team boss Dennis, who remains a 25 percent shareholder in McLaren, was ousted in November with American marketing expert Zak Brown coming in as the new executive director.
Brown, who is also chairman of the Motorsport Network that owns Autosport.com, is working alongside chief operating officer Jonathan Neale with Eric Boullier in charge of the Formula One team's day-to-day management.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)
(The Sports Xchange) - Quarterback Tom Brady led four scoring drives -- two after turnovers -- and New England's defense kept the Denver Broncos out of the end zone Sunday in a 16-3 victory that clinched the Patriots' eighth straight AFC East title and the playoff berth that goes with it.
(The Sports Xchange) - LaMarcus Aldridge scored 22 points in 26 minutes of play and Manu Ginobili added a season-high 17 points off the bench as the San Antonio Spurs manhandled the New Orleans Pelicans 113-100 on Sunday at the AT&T Center, winning their fourth straight game.