6 months ago
Allison joins Mercedes as technical director
#Sports News
February 16, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 6 months ago

Allison joins Mercedes as technical director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former Ferrari technical director James Allison will take on a similar role at Mercedes from March 1, the reigning Formula One world champions said on Thursday.

Allison replaces Paddy Lowe, who helped lead Mercedes to three successive driver and constructor world championships, and the Briton will report directly to motorsport head Toto Wolff, the team said in a statement.

"I am very excited to be getting back to work after this time away from the sport," said the 48-year-old, who has won world championships with both Ferrari and Renault.

"It's a massive privilege to be given the trust of a position in a team that has done so spectacularly well in the past three seasons," added Allison who quit Ferrari last July for personal reasons.

"I am really looking forward to playing my part in helping Mercedes go from strength to strength in the coming years."

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien

