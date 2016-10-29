Formula One - F1 - Mexican F1 Grand Prix - Mexico City, Mexico - 28/10/16 - Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton of Britain during the first practice session. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain speaks to a journalist at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix, in Mexico City, Mexico October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Formula One - F1 - Mexican F1 Grand Prix - Mexico City, Mexico - 29/10/16 - Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton of Britain in action during the third practice session. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Formula One - F1 - Mexican F1 Grand Prix - Mexico City, Mexico - 28/10/16 - Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton of Britain during the second practice session. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY Lewis Hamilton seized pole position on Saturday for the Mexican Grand Prix with a sizzling lap in the sunshine before Mercedes team mate and title favorite Nico Rosberg joined him on the front row with a last gasp effort.

On a bright afternoon at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, the triple Formula One world champion produced a fastest lap of one minute 18.704 seconds to secure his 59th career pole and 10th of the season.

"I turned up to do the job and I'll try and do the same thing I did last week. I'm looking forward to the race and the car feels great," said the Briton, who won in Texas last weekend.

Rosberg, last year's winner from pole in Mexico, has a 26 point lead over Hamilton with three races remaining and can take the title on Sunday if he wins and Hamilton fails to finish in the top nine.

The German had struggled for performance and was in danger of a second row slot before banging in a 1:18.958 in the dying seconds to rescue the situation.

"Lewis's lap was brilliant...but I put it together when it counted in the end. It still gives me a great chance for tomorrow," a relieved Rosberg, who had been sixth fastest in the first phase and fifth in the second one, told reporters.

Red Bull's Dutch teenager Max Verstappen qualified in third place with Australian team mate Daniel Ricciardo fourth.

"I had a good feeling with the car all weekend, I was getting better and better but it was a shame in Q3 (phase three) I couldn't get the lap together. We have a different strategy for tomorrow," said Verstappen.

Force India's Nico Hulkenberg qualified fifth with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel sixth and seventh -- a disappointment after the team's pace on Friday.

Mexican Sergio Perez, the crowd favorite and one of two home drivers in the race, qualified 12th for Force India. Compatriot Esteban Gutierrez, in a Haas, starts 17th.

Neither of the McLarens made it through to the final phase of qualifying, with Fernando Alonso 11th and Jenson Button 13th.

Renault's Jolyon Palmer did not take part at all after the team found a crack in his car's chassis after final practice. The Briton will start at the back of the grid.

"It's really frustrating. We could have been fighting for one of our best grid slots of the year," said the rookie, who is fighting Danish team mate Kevin Magnussen for a place at Renault next season.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Andrew Both)