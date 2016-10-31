FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2016
Ricciardo promoted to third after Vettel penalty
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
#Sports News
October 31, 2016 / 12:26 AM / 10 months ago

Ricciardo promoted to third after Vettel penalty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Formula One F1 - U.S. Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S., 23/10/16. Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo of Australia arrives in the garage area on race day.Adrees Latif

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo was promoted to third place in the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday after stewards imposed a 10 second penalty on Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, demoting the German to fifth.

The sanction for erratic or dangerous driving also meant that Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who finished third on the track but was demoted to fifth after the race, moved back up to fourth.

The race was won by Mercedes' triple world champion Lewis Hamilton, ahead of German team mate and championship leader Nico Rosberg.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Andrew Both

