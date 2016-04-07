F1 to revert to 2015 qualifying format: FIA sources

Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone looks on before the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, near Budapest, Hungary July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

LONDON (Reuters) - Formula One will revert to its 2015 qualifying format at next week’s Chinese Grand Prix, sources at the governing FIA told Reuters on Thursday.

The sport had looked set to retain its unpopular qualifying format in China after teams rejected a compromise backed by the governing FIA and called for a return to last year’s version.

Sources said the teams outlined their united position in a letter to F1 commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone and International Automobile Federation (FIA) head Jean Todt.

They pair had ruled out going back to the old system at a 90-minute meeting with the teams in Bahrain last weekend.