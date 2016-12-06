Panthers' Newton benched for first series due to dress code violation
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was benched for the start of his team’s 40-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks due to a dress-code violation, NBC reported on Sunday.
LONDON Red Bull and Aston Martin, who are developing an Adrian Newey-designed AM-RB 001 'hypercar' incorporating Formula One technology, have extended their partnership to the end of 2017.
The loss-making sportscar company's logos also feature on Red Bull's F1 car.
"Our relationship with Red Bull Racing has done for Aston Martin exactly what we expected it to do," said Aston Martin chief executive Andy Palmer in a statement on Tuesday.
"It is helping us to continue to build our brand across the globe.
Aston Martin, whose cars are closely associated with fictional British secret agent James Bond, said all 150 road-going AM-RB 001 cars due to be built had now been sold and customer deliveries would begin in early 2019.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has lost his appeal against a six-year ban for ethics violations, imposed amid the biggest corruption scandal to shake the world soccer body, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Monday.
LONDON Denmark's Thomas Bjorn was named as Europe's Ryder Cup captain on Tuesday with the task of reclaiming the trophy from the United States at Le Golf National in Paris in 2018.