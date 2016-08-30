Confident Magnussen needs fitness check at Monza

LONDON (Reuters) - Renault driver Kevin Magnussen will have to pass a fitness check at Monza on Thursday before being cleared to race in the Italian Grand Prix after his big crash in Belgium last weekend.

Renault said in a statement on Tuesday that the Dane, who went to hospital after Sunday's accident at Spa left him with a heavily bruised left ankle, had undergone further checks in Denmark that indicated he was fit to race in Italy.

He must, however, pass a mandatory FIA test at the circuit.

"I’m feeling much better, which is very good news," said Magnussen.

"I’ve had several checks that show I am fit to race in Monza and I am sure I will be in the car this weekend. We were running in the top 10 in Belgium and I’m very motivated to repeat this again in Italy."

Sunday's race at Monza is the last of the European Formula One season and 14th of a record 21 on the calendar.