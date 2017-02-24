Federer returns with easy win over Paire in Dubai
DUBAI Roger Federer breezed back into action to reach the second round of the Dubai Open with a straightforward 6-1 6-3 win over erratic Frenchman Benoit Paire on Monday.
LONDON Ferrari reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi will replace Sauber's injured German Pascal Wehrlein at the first pre-season test in Barcelona next week, the Swiss-based Formula One team said on Friday.
"We took the decision that Pascal will not be driving in the first test in Barcelona," Sauber team principal Monisha Kaltenborn said in a statement.
"We will monitor his medical progress and will then decide on the next steps."
Wehrlein had told his Twitter followers last week that he would not be testing due to a back injury sustained at the Race of Champions in Miami in January. Sauber had not named a replacement until Friday, however.
Wehrlein, who has joined Sauber from now-defunct Manor, will still attend the test at the Circuit de Catalunya to familiarize himself with the team and procedures.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
DUBAI Roger Federer breezed back into action to reach the second round of the Dubai Open with a straightforward 6-1 6-3 win over erratic Frenchman Benoit Paire on Monday.
BARCELONA Formula One has put aerodynamics before aesthetics, with the new-look 2017 cars let down by "shark fins" resulting from a change in the rules, according to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.
BARCELONA Formula One's new owners signaled a break from the Bernie Ecclestone era on Monday by giving teams and drivers greater freedom to engage with fans on social media from inside the circuit confines.