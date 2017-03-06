FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Motor racing: Wehrlein cleared to test for Sauber
March 6, 2017 / 11:24 PM / 5 months ago

Motor racing: Wehrlein cleared to test for Sauber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sauber's German racer Pascal Wehrlein has been cleared to drive in Formula One's second pre-season test starting in Barcelona on Tuesday after having to sit out last week due to a back injury.

"We are pleased to inform (you) that Pascal will be ready to hit the track with the #C36 tomorrow," the Ferrari-powered Swiss team, who finished 10th out of 11 teams last year, said on Twitter.

The 22-year-old was replaced by Ferrari's reserve Antonio Giovinazzi for the first test at the Circuit de Catalunya after injuring his back in a crash at the Race of Champions in Miami in January.

Wehrlein joined Sauber from now-defunct Manor in January. The season starts in Australia on March 26.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris

