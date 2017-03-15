Factbox: Formula One calendar and details for 2017

LONDON (Reuters) - The Formula One season starts in Australia on March 26, the first of 20 races. Race times are 1200 GMT unless stated.
Albert Park street circuit, Melbourne. 58 laps of 5.303km. Total distance 307.574km. 0500 GMT start (1600 local). 2016 pole position: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes. 2016 winner: Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes. Melbourne has hosted the Australian GP since 1996.
Shanghai International Circuit. 56 laps of 5.451km. Total distance 305.256km. 2016 pole: Rosberg. winner: Rosberg. 0600 GMT start (1400 local). Built on a vast scale in the shape of the Chinese character "shang", the circuit has hosted a race since 2004.
Sakhir circuit. 57 laps of 5.412km. Total distance 308.484km. 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Rosberg. 1500 GMT start(1800 local). Desert track 30km south-west of Manama. The race has a day-to-night format under floodlights.
Sochi street circuit. 53 laps of 5.848km, distance 309.944km. 2016 pole: Rosberg. Winner: Rosberg. The race made its debut in 2014, with the circuit looping around the park built for the Winter Olympics.
Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona. 66 laps of 4.655km. Total distance 307.230km. 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull. Familiar to teams from pre-season testing. On the calendar since 1991.
Monte Carlo street circuit. 78 laps of 3.337km. Total distance 260.286km. 2016 pole: Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull. Winner: Hamilton. The slowest and shortest race but also the most glamorous. Steeped in history, every driver wants to win what is also a home race for many of them.
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal. 70 laps of 4.361km. Total distance 305.270km. 1800 GMT (1400 local). 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton. An F1 favorite since 1978, the circuit is named after late Ferrari great and father of Jacques and is on the Ile Notre Dame in the St Lawrence River.
Baku City Circuit. 51 laps of 6.003km. Total distance 306.153km. Race start 1300 GMT (1700 local). 2016 pole: Rosberg. Winner: Rosberg. New last year, the historic center and long seaside promenade provide the backdrop.
Spielberg. 71 laps of 4.326km laps. Total distance 307.146km. 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton. A small town in the southern Styria region, not far from Graz. The race returned in 2015 for the first time since 2003 at a circuit owned by Red Bull.
Silverstone. 52 laps of 5.891km. Total distance: 306.332km. 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton. A former World War Two airfield, the first world championship grand prix was held here in 1950.
Hungaroring, Budapest. 70 laps of 4.381km. Total distance 306.670km. 2016 pole: Rosberg. Winner: Hamilton. The first race here in 1986 was a breakthrough for F1 behind the 'Iron Curtain' dividing Europe. Tight, twisty and slow. Brazilian Felipe Massa suffered a near-fatal head injury here in 2009.
Spa-Francorchamps. 44 laps of 7.004km. Total distance: 308.176km. 2016 pole: Rosberg. Winner: Rosberg. The longest lap on the calendar and one of the fastest circuits. Often wet, always thrilling. A favorite circuit for drivers and fans. Ayrton Senna won here five times, Michael Schumacher six.
Monza. 53 laps of 5.793km. Total distance 307.029km. 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Rosberg. "La Pista Magica" is a temple of Italian motorsport and Ferrari. One of the oldest tracks, dating back to the 1920s, and still the fastest circuit in F1.
Marina Bay street circuit. 61 laps of 5.065km. Total distance 308.965km. 2016 pole: Rosberg. Winner: Rosberg. On the calendar since 2008, now the Monaco of the Far East. The only race entirely at night.
Sepang circuit. 56 laps of 5.543km. Total distance: 310.408km. 0700 GMT start (1500 local). 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Ricciardo. Hot and steamy, with tropical downpours likely, next to Kuala Lumpur's international airport. Long straights and tight corners.
Suzuka. 53 laps of 5.807km. Total distance 307.771km. Race start 0500 GMT (1400 local). 2016 pole: Rosberg. winner: Rosberg. A classic fast figure-of-eight circuit, owned by Honda with a funfair alongside. Attracts some of the most passionate fans anywhere in F1.
Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. 56 laps of 5.513km. Total distance 308.728km. Race start 1900 GMT (1400 local). 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton. Anti-clockwise layout with 20 turns. Hamilton won the title here in 2015.
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City. 71 laps of 4.304km. Total distance 305.584km. Race start 1900 GMT (1300 local). 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton. Returned to the calendar in 2015. Named after racing brothers Ricardo and Pedro.
Interlagos, Sao Paulo. 71 laps of 4.309km. Total distance 305.939km. Race start 1600 GMT (1400 local). 2016 pole: Hamilton Winner: Hamilton. Atmospheric anti-clockwise circuit that hosted its first GP in 1973. Home of the late Ayrton Senna.
Yas Marina. 55 laps of 5.554km. Total distance 305.470km. 2016 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton. Race start 1300 GMT (1700 local). Day-to-night race under floodlights. Made its debut in 2009. Anti-clockwise.
Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond