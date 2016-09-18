F1 cannot be a dictatorship, says new chairman
LONDON Formula One cannot be run like a dictatorship, even if many people in the sport are used to that, according to the new chairman appointed to work with commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone.
SINGAPORE Nico Rosberg led from pole to flag to win the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday and celebrate his 200th Formula One race by retaking the championship lead from Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton.
After a chaotic start that brought out a safety car on the opening lap, Rosberg stayed clear of a late charging Daniel Ricciardo in a Red Bull at the Marina Bay Street Circuit as Hamilton completed the podium in third place.
The result lifts Rosberg on to 273 points with six rounds remaining, eight clear of Hamilton with Ricciardo a distant third in the title race.
(Reporting by John O'Brien, editing by Alan Baldwin)
LONDON Formula One cannot be run like a dictatorship, even if many people in the sport are used to that, according to the new chairman appointed to work with commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone.
The Los Angeles Rams have returned to Southern California after 21 seasons in St. Louis, but their offense failed to make the trip in a dreadful season opener they hope to put behind them in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom is expected to undergo season-ending elbow surgery, the team said on Saturday.