FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
A year out? No way, says Hamilton
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 14, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

A year out? No way, says Hamilton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates pole position. Formula One - Spanish Grand Prix - Barcelona-Catalunya racetrack, Montmelo, Spain - 14/5/16. REUTERS/Juan Medina

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton reacted with amazement on Saturday to media speculation that the triple Formula One world champion might take a sabbatical in 2017.

“A year out? No way,” the Mercedes driver said with incredulity when asked at the Spanish Grand Prix about reports in the British and German media.

“Whoever wrote that was smoking something. Probably good stuff,” added the Briton, speaking moments after qualifying on pole position.

Hamilton is currently 43 points behind German team mate Nico Rosberg after four of the 21 races.

Rosberg has won the last seven races and could become only the third driver to start a season with five successive victories. He starts on the front row next to Hamilton on Sunday.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.