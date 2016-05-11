Formula One statistics for the Spanish Grand Prix

Formula One - F1 - Spanish Grand Prix 2015 - Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain - 10/5/15 Mercedes' Nico Rosberg leads at the start of the race ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel Reuters / Gustau Nacarino

(Reuters) - Statistics for Sunday’s Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya, the fifth race of the 21-round season:

- - - -

Lap distance: 4.655km. Total distance: 307.104km

Race lap record: Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) One minute 21.670 seconds (Ferrari, 2008)

2015 pole: Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:24.681

2015 winner: Rosberg

Start time: 1200GMT (1400 local)

- - - -

WINS

Champions Mercedes have won the last 10 races and are poised to equal the record of 11 successive victories by McLaren in 1988.

Rosberg is chasing his eighth win in a row after victories in Australia, Bahrain, China, Russia and the last three races of 2015. His father Keke, champion in 1982, won only five races in his entire F1 career.

Only one other driver in the modern era has won eight consecutive races -- Germany’s Sebastian Vettel, with nine in a row in 2013 for Red Bull.

Italy’s Alberto Ascari won nine in a row in 1952/1953, seven of them before the 1953 Indianapolis 500 which counted as a round of the championship but which he did not enter. Ferrari also won 14 in a row in 1952/53, if Indianapolis is excluded.

Rosberg is the first driver to start a season with four successive wins since Michael Schumacher in 2004. Only two drivers have won the first five: Schumacher and Britain’s Nigel Nansell in 1992.

Mercedes won 16 of 19 races last season, with a record 12 one-two finishes. Ferrari won the other three.

Mercedes have won 36 of the last 42 races.

Triple world champion Hamilton has 43 career victories, putting him third in the all-time lists and one win ahead of Ferrari’s four-times world champion Vettel.

Schumacher holds the record of 91, with Alain Prost on 51. McLaren’s Fernando Alonso has 32 wins, Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen 20, Rosberg 18 and McLaren’s Jenson Button 15.

Rosberg has more wins than any other non-champion in the history of the sport.

Ferrari have won 224 races in total, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Red Bull 50 and Mercedes 49. McLaren have not won for 61 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012.

- - - -

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole in 40 of the last 42 races.

Rosberg’s pole position in Russia was the 24th of his career.

Hamilton has 51 career poles, the third most of all time. Schumacher had a record 68 and the late Brazilian Ayrton Senna notched up 65. Vettel has 46.

- - - -

POINTS

Mercedes and Williams are the only teams to have scored points with both cars in both races this season.

- - - -

SPAIN

Rosberg won for the first time in Spain last year. Nine different drivers have won in Spain over the past nine years.

Alonso (2006, 2013) and Raikkonen (2005, 2008) are the only current drivers to have won twice in Spain.

All but two of the last 15 Spanish Grands Prix have been won from pole position.

The only drivers to win in Barcelona without starting on the front row are Michael Schumacher, from third place on the grid in 1996, and Alonso from fifth in 2013.

Alonso is the only Spaniard to have won a grand prix.

Ferrari are the most successful team at the Circuit de Catalunya with eight wins in 25 years. Since the first Spanish Grand Prix in 1951, the Italian team have won it 12 times.

- - - -

MILESTONES

Rosberg took his first career ‘Grand Slam’ in Russia -- a win, from pole position, with the fastest lap. He is the 24th driver to perform the feat.

Raikkonen’s third place in Sochi was the 700th podium finish for Ferrari.