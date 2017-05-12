FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Motor racing: Todt to stand for third term as FIA president
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 12, 2017 / 5:10 PM / 3 months ago

Motor racing: Todt to stand for third term as FIA president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: FIA President Jean Todt speaks to the media at a news conference in the race track "Los Brasiles" in Managua, Nicaragua, August 10, 2016.Oswaldo Rivas

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

The 71-year-old Frenchman made the announcement in a letter to FIA club presidents, which he also posted on his Twitter feed.

Todt, a former Ferrari boss who led the team to multiple championships with Michael Schumacher, took over from Max Mosley, a Briton, in 2010 and won a second term in 2014.

"Over coming months, my team and I will lay out our detailed program for the term ahead," he said.

Formula One is facing significant change with U.S.-based Liberty Media taking over as commercial rights holders in January and ousting former supremo Bernie Ecclestone, who had run the sport for CVC Capital Partners.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.