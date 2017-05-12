Motor racing: Todt to stand for third term as FIA president

FILE PHOTO: FIA President Jean Todt speaks to the media at a news conference in the race track "Los Brasiles" in Managua, Nicaragua, August 10, 2016.

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

The 71-year-old Frenchman made the announcement in a letter to FIA club presidents, which he also posted on his Twitter feed.

Todt, a former Ferrari boss who led the team to multiple championships with Michael Schumacher, took over from Max Mosley, a Briton, in 2010 and won a second term in 2014.

"Over coming months, my team and I will lay out our detailed program for the term ahead," he said.

Formula One is facing significant change with U.S.-based Liberty Media taking over as commercial rights holders in January and ousting former supremo Bernie Ecclestone, who had run the sport for CVC Capital Partners.