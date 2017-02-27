Monza to host sub two-hour marathon bid
Italian Formula One race track Monza will host an audacious attempt to run the first ever sub-two-hour marathon, organizers announced on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso are still open to re-branding their Renault engines this season if they can find a suitable partner, said team principal Franz Tost.
Sister team and former world champions Red Bull Racing also use power units supplied by Renault but carrying the name of watch brand Tag Heuer rather than the French carmaker.
Toro Rosso, who have switched from Ferrari power and finished seventh overall last year, revealed their new STR12 car at the Circuit de Catalunya on Sunday.
"There are still negotiations going on," Tost told Reuters when asked about the engine situation.
"We are free to do this (change the name) and once we have found a partner which wants to do a deal, then we are more than open to negotiate this.
"It can happen during the season as well."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)
Australian center Andrew Bogut suffered a fractured left tibia just 58 seconds into his Cleveland Cavaliers debut on Monday, with the team reporting that he could be out for the rest of the season.
LONDON Boxing promoter Frank Warren says he would be happy to link up with Tyson Fury again if the troubled former heavyweight world champion manages to put his demons behind him and secures a license.