March 9, 2016 / 4:50 PM / in 2 years

U.S. F1 race gets green light and Taylor Swift

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - The U.S. Formula One Grand Prix will take place in Austin on Oct. 23, Circuit of the Americas (COTA) chairman Bobby Epstein said on Wednesday in an announcement that ended months of uncertainty about whether the race would happen.

Epstein also said that American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, a 10-times Grammy winner, would perform at the circuit after race qualifying on the Saturday in what should prove a significant boost for ticket sales.

“We are so happy to confirm F1’s return to COTA as well as Taylor Swift’s headline performance,” Epstein said in a statement.

The race had been listed on the official calendar with an asterisk marking it as subject to agreement with commercial rights holder Bernie Ecclestone due to uncertainty over the extent of state funding.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ken Ferris

