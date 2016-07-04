FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Verstappen wins F1 driver award for third time
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 4, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

Verstappen wins F1 driver award for third time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Formula One - Grand Prix of Austria - Spielberg, Austria - 3/7/16 - Red Bull Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Netherlands celebrates his second place.Dominic Ebenbichler

(Reuters) - Dutch teenager Max Verstappen has won Formula One's Driver of the Day award for the third time in nine races after finishing second for Red Bull in Austria on Sunday.

The 18-year-old, who triumphed in Spain in May to become the sport's youngest race winner, started eighth at Red Bull's home track.

He also won the driver award, new for 2016 and voted for by fans after the race and announced the next day, in Spain and Canada.

Force India's Mexican Sergio Perez has won it twice for finishing third in Monaco and Azerbaijan, as has Haas' Frenchman Romain Grosjean after strong results in Australia and Bahrain.

Sunday's race in Spielberg was won by Britain's triple world champion Lewis Hamilton despite a last-lap collision with Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.