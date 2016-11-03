FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Canadian GP promoter sees Stroll boost
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 3, 2016 / 2:36 PM / 10 months ago

Canadian GP promoter sees Stroll boost

Alan Baldwin

2 Min Read

The newly announced Williams Martini Racing driver for the 2017 season Lance Stroll (R) and team-mate Valteri Bottas attend a media conference at their base in Wantage, Britain November 3, 2016.Eddie Keogh

GROVE, England (Reuters) - Lance Stroll's arrival in Formula One with Williams will be a big boost for his home Canadian Grand Prix with organizers close to a new deal to keep the Montreal race on the calendar, promoter Francois Dumontier said on Thursday.

"My first thought goes to the fans. The 10-year wait is now over," he told Reuters at the Williams factory after the former champions presented the 18-year-old Canadian as a race driver for next season.

"The Grand Prix of Canada will celebrate 50 years in 2017 and we see Lance as a nice gift to celebrate this," he added. "Of course we think it's going to help ticket sales."

Canada has not had a Formula One driver compete at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve since the late Ferrari great's son Jacques, the 1997 world champion with Williams retired a decade ago.

Stroll is also Montreal-born and will be the youngest driver on the starting grid, now that Red Bull's Max Verstappen has turned 19.

Villeneuve had already won the Indy 500 when he made a sensational debut in 1996 but Stroll will have plenty of attention on home soil even if he is not immediately in a position to win races.

"I think it's going to be a huge thing," said Dumontier. "We remember when Jacques was driving, the fans were there and cheering for Jacques. I think they will do the exact same thing for Lance."

The Canadian race was listed on the provisional calendar published in September with an asterisk alongside it.

Formula One's 86-year-old commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone has been pushing for improvements to the circuit, whose contract is up for renewal next year.

Dumontier said the talks were ongoing and close to a resolution.

"I am very confident that in the next few days everything will be sorted out," he said. "Discussions have been going well with Bernie, myself and the city of Montreal. I think in the next few days this will be behind us."

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.