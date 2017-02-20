FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2017 / 9:43 AM / 6 months ago

Williams retain Di Resta as reserve driver

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File Photo: Force India Formula One driver Paul di Resta of Britain is seen in the team's garage during the second practice session of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore September 20, 2013.Pablo Sanchez

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Paul Di Resta will continue as reserve driver for Williams this season, the Formula One team announced on Monday.

The 30-year-old Scot raced for Force India in 58 grands prix between 2011 and 2013, scoring 121 points, and became Williams' reserve last year.

He will attend races in his role, ready to stand in if needed.

"His extensive Formula One knowledge will once again be invaluable, especially with new regulations in place for the 2017 season," said deputy team principal Claire Williams in a statement.

Mercedes-powered Williams have 18-year-old Canadian rookie Lance Stroll as one of their race drivers, along with Brazilian veteran Felipe Massa.

Rule changes, with wider tyres and faster cornering speeds, are expected to make the cars harder to handle and more of a physical challenge for drivers.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty

