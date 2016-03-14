Williams sign Di Resta as reserve driver

LONDON (Reuters) - Williams have appointed ex-Formula One racer Paul Di Resta as their official reserve for the 2016 season starting in Australia this week, the team said on Monday.

The 29-year-old Briton replaces Germany’s Adrian Sutil in the role as back-up to race drivers Felipe Massa and Valtteri Bottas.

Di Resta raced for three seasons in Formula One with the Force India team between 2011 and 2013 with a best result of fourth place.

“It will be a busy year combining both driving in DTM (German Touring Cars) with Mercedes AMG, and attending the Formula One Grands Prix in my new reserve driver role,” said the Scot in a statement.

“I will be giving my full support to both and look forward to the exciting possibilities the year has ahead.”

Mercedes-powered Williams finished third overall last season.