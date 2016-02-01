FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Briton Chilton joins Ganassi in Indy Car
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 1, 2016 / 7:35 PM / 2 years ago

Briton Chilton joins Ganassi in Indy Car

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Max Chilton of Britain drives his Nissan GT-R LM Nismo number 21 during the Le Mans 24-hour sportscar race in Le Mans, central France June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Formula One driver Max Chilton has signed up for a full season with Chip Ganassi Racing in the U.S. Indy Car series, the team announced on Monday.

Chilton follows in the footsteps of 1992 F1 world champion Nigel Mansell, Mark Blundell and the late Justin Wilson as British drivers who have switched to Indy Car in the last 24 years after racing full-time in Formula One.

The 24-year-old started 35 races for Marussia, now Manor, in 2013 and 2014.

Chilton, who raced a partial season in the Indy Lights second tier series last year, joins New Zealand’s defending champion Scott Dixon, Brazilian Tony Kanaan and American Charlie Kimball at Ganassi.

“I remember saying I would never do Indy Car,” Chilton told the autosport.com website. “But then I gave it a go. I liked the environment, the tracks and did well on the ovals so it went from there and I‘m really excited.”

Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Tony Jimenez

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.