Kanaan fastest in Indy 500 final practice

May 21, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA;

INDIANAPOLIS (Reuters) - Tony Kanaan set the pace in final practice on Friday for the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500, putting him in the hunt for a second win at the Brickyard.

On a sweltering hot day in the American heartland with cars in full race trim, Chip Ganassi Racing dominated what's called 'Carb Day' at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Kanaan, the 2013 Indy 500 winner, clocking a top speed of 226.280.

Chasing him around the 2.5-mile oval was New Zealand teammate Scott Dixon, the 2008 Indy 500 champion, who turned in the third-best effort of 224.606. Carlos Munoz was sandwiched between the Ganassi cars in an Andretti Autosport Honda, with 224.772.

"I'm happy with my car," said Kanaan, who will start Sunday's race on the outside of Row Six alongside defending champion Juan Pablo Montoya after qualifying 18th. "After the struggle in qualifying, me and Dixon, we really focused on the race and I think you can see both of us up there.

"Anybody counting us out, those were big mistakes."

Pole sitter James Hinchcliffe put in 48 laps and came in 12th best, just behind Helio Castroneves, who will be seeking a record-equalling fourth 500 win on Sunday, and Mikhail Aleshin.

The one-hour practice was delayed late in the session when Pippa Mann, the only woman in the 33-car field, lost control coming out of Turn Four and slammed into the wall, bringing out the yellow caution flag.

It was second wreck for Mann, who also found the wall during a practice session for last week's pole qualifying.

