Baseball: U.S. top Colombia in 10, Cuba edge Australia
Pitching dominated a tense 3-2 U.S. win over Colombia in Miami on Friday, settled by a 10th-inning, walk-off single by Adam Jones that ignited an emotional celebration by the Americans.
French motorcycle rider Anthony Delhalle, a five-times endurance world champion, died after a crash in private testing at the Nogaro circuit in south-west France on Thursday, Le Mans organizers said.
The 35-year-old Suzuki rider had been preparing for the Le Mans 24 Hours motorcycle race in April.
"He is a part of the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours Moto and will be sadly missed by his endurance racing family," said Automobile Club de l'Ouest president Pierre Fillon in a statement.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Angelique Kerber, who will reclaim the world number one ranking on Monday, breezed to a 6-2 6-1 second-round victory over fellow German Andrea Petkovic at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday.
Canadian Adam Hadwin has already broken 60 on the PGA Tour, and now he stands on the verge of his first victory after taking a four-stroke third-round lead at the Valspar Championship in Florida on Saturday.