Phillip Island secures 10-year MotoGP extension

KTM Moto3 rider Miguel Oliveira of Portugal (44) rides on his way to winning the Australian Grand Prix on Phillip Island, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

(Reuters) - Australia’s Phillip Island circuit has agreed a 10-year contract extension to host the country’s MotoGP round until 2026, series promoters Dorna said on Monday.

An estimated 85,000 spectators attended the 2015 race at the track near Melbourne which has hosted MotoGP since 1997.

The circuit will also stage a round of the FIM world superbike championship until 2027. No financial details were provided.

“It’s important to make sure that we secure these events for the long term,” Victoria sports minister John Eren told local media.

“As we all know it’s a very competitive environment and NSW (New South Wales) was very keen on pinching and poaching these events off us and clearly they’re not going to do that for at least the next 10 years.”

Melbourne has a contract to host the Australian Formula One Grand Prix until 2023.