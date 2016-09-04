FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motorcycling: Vinales takes first MotoGP win at Silverstone
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 4, 2016 / 4:30 PM / in a year

Motorcycling: Vinales takes first MotoGP win at Silverstone

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Suzuki Ecstar MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales of Spain rides during free practice 3 before the Australian Grand Prix on Phillip Island, October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

LONDON (Reuters) - Spaniard Maverick Vinales roared to his first MotoGP victory for Suzuki at Silverstone on Sunday with Britain’s Cal Crutchlow second in his home race after starting on pole.

Italian great Valentino Rossi, on a Yamaha, completed the podium.

Championship leader Marc Marquez, for the works Honda team, finished fourth while Yamaha’s reigning champion Jorge Lorenzo was eighth.

Marquez now leads Rossi in the championship by 50 points after 12 of 18 races.

Vinales was the seventh different winner so far this season, his success following Crutchlow’s first win for the non-works LCR Honda team in the Czech Republic last month.

The victory was also Suzuki’s first in the top category since 2007, when Australian Chris Vermeulen won in the wet at the Le Mans circuit in France.

There was drama on the opening lap when Frenchman Loris Baz and Spaniard Pol Espargaro collided at Maggotts, with the two riders taken to the medical center and the race halted before a re-start with Vinales quickly taking the lead.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.