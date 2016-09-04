Djokovic and Nadal closing in on semi-final showdown
NEW YORK Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal can take a step closer to a 50th career showdown when they play their fourth-round matches at the U.S. Open on Sunday.
LONDON Spaniard Maverick Vinales roared to his first MotoGP victory for Suzuki at Silverstone on Sunday with Britain's Cal Crutchlow second in his home race after starting on pole.
Italian great Valentino Rossi, on a Yamaha, completed the podium.
Championship leader Marc Marquez, for the works Honda team, finished fourth while Yamaha's reigning champion Jorge Lorenzo was eighth.
Marquez now leads Rossi in the championship by 50 points after 12 of 18 races.
Vinales was the seventh different winner so far this season, his success following Crutchlow's first win for the non-works LCR Honda team in the Czech Republic last month.
The victory was also Suzuki's first in the top category since 2007, when Australian Chris Vermeulen won in the wet at the Le Mans circuit in France.
There was drama on the opening lap when Frenchman Loris Baz and Spaniard Pol Espargaro collided at Maggotts, with the two riders taken to the medical center and the race halted before a re-start with Vinales quickly taking the lead.
MONZA, Italy Lewis Hamilton, once the young sensation of Formula One, is starting to feel his age as a new generation of drivers sweeps into the sport and old hands like Jenson Button and Felipe Massa head for the exit.
A nerveless Alex Noren continued his fine year by winning the European Masters on Sunday after pipping overnight leader Scott Hend to the title with a lengthy birdie putt in the first playoff hole.