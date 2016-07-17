Finland set to return to MotoGP calendar

(Reuters) - Finland is set to host a MotoGP round in 2018, the country's first appearance on the calendar since 1982, while Germany has agreed a contract extension until at least 2021, promoters Dorna said on Sunday.

Dorna said in a statement that agreement had been reached for Finland's KymiRing, a circuit under construction at Tillola near the city of Kouvola, to be approved in time for the 2018 season.

Finland hosted motorcycle grands prix in Tampere and Imatra between 1962 and 1982.

The late Jarno Saarinen, who died at Monza in Italy in 1973, is the only Finn to have won a motorcycle grand prix world championship, in 250cc in 1972.

Dorna also announced, in a statement issued at the German Grand Prix at Sachsenring, a new five-year deal for Germany to remain on the calendar.

"We and the ADAC (German Automobile Club) will be making a joint announcement in the next few weeks concerning the venue for the German MotoGP round," said Dorna chief executive Carmelo Ezpeleta.

ADAC sports president Hermann Tomczyk said negotiations were ongoing for the Sachsenring to remain the venue.