Ducati's Iannone ruled out of San Marino GP

ROME (Reuters) - Ducati MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone was ruled out of the weekend's San Marino Grand Prix on Friday after suffering a fractured vertebra in a fall in practice.

The works team said the Italian had been declared unfit to race after being taken to hospital near the Misano circuit in eastern Italy.

Iannone took his maiden MotoGP win in Austria last month for Ducati's first victory in the top category since 2010. The rider, who lies sixth in the standings, is joining Suzuki next season.