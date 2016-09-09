Broncos survive late FG miss to beat Panthers
(The Sports Xchange) - The Denver Broncos began the new season the same way they ended last season, by beating the Carolina Panthers.
ROME Ducati MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone was ruled out of the weekend's San Marino Grand Prix on Friday after suffering a fractured vertebra in a fall in practice.
The works team said the Italian had been declared unfit to race after being taken to hospital near the Misano circuit in eastern Italy.
Iannone took his maiden MotoGP win in Austria last month for Ducati's first victory in the top category since 2010. The rider, who lies sixth in the standings, is joining Suzuki next season.
JERUSALEM Members of the European Parliament called on world soccer's governing body FIFA on Friday to act against Israeli clubs based in settlements in the occupied West Bank and prevent them from participating in officially sanctioned play.
Trevor Siemian has been given the tough task of replacing five-time league MVP Peyton Manning at the helm of the Denver offense but the unheralded quarterback looked up for the job on Thursday in a Super Bowl rematch against Carolina to open the NFL season.