FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Motorcycling: Iannone withdraws from Aragon MotoGP race
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 23, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

Motorcycling: Iannone withdraws from Aragon MotoGP race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ducati MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone of Italy talks with a team member before qualifying session for Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit in Motegi, north of Tokyo, Japan, October 10, 2015.Issei Kato

MADRID (Reuters) - Ducati rider Andrea Iannone pulled out of the Aragon MotoGP race after a fractured vertebra caused him lingering pain in Friday practice.

The Italian missed the previous San Marino Grand Prix after falling in practice for that race but had been cleared for a return in Spain.

"It's a very hard decision," he told reporters after setting the sixth fastest time of the opening session at the MotorLand Aragon circuit. "I'm not how I would like to be.

"The feeling with the bike was good but doing 23 race laps would be very difficult...I have a lot of pain after three or four consecutive laps."

Ducati said Italian test rider Michele Pirro, who finished seventh at Misano as a stand-in, will also replace him for Sunday's race.

Iannone, who took his maiden MotoGP win in Austria last month for Ducati's first victory in the top category since 2010, is joining Suzuki next season.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.