Motorcycling: Lorenzo smashes pole record in Valencia

(Reuters) - Spain's triple MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo will start his last race for Yamaha on pole position after demolishing the lap record in qualifying on Saturday for the Valencia season-ender.

Lorenzo lapped the Ricardo Tormo circuit in one minute 29.401 seconds, well inside his 2015 record of 1:30.011, with compatriot and fellow triple champion Marc Marquez the only rider close to him.

Honda's Marquez was still three tenths of a second off Lorenzo's pace, with Yamaha's Italian great Valentino Rossi completing the front row of the starting grid in 1:30.128.

Lorenzo is moving to Ducati next season with Spaniard Maverick Vinales replacing him. The Suzuki rider was fourth fastest on Saturday.

Marquez's team mate Dani Pedrosa qualified eighth, a month after the Spaniard broke his collarbone, leg and foot in a crash in Japan.

"When I pushed a little bit in the second free practice and I did a one minute 30.4, I imagined going 1:29.9, 29.8 but not this 29.4, for sure," Lorenzo said.

"It’s unbelievable how far we can go when it’s time to make the perfect lap."