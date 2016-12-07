MotoGP to monitor betting patterns for fraud

LONDON (Reuters) - MotoGP claimed a motorsport first on Wednesday by announcing a multi-year partnership with a company that monitors betting patterns for signs of fraud.

Series promoters Dorna said in a statement that Sportradar Integrity Services would apply their Fraud Detection System to all 54 races across MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 classes over the next three seasons.

"Prevention of any problem is always more prudent than cure and for sure betting-related sport fixing is a problem," said Dorna chief executive Carmelo Ezpeleta.

"It is a problem that thankfully has not hit our sport but it is one that is causing real concern across other sports worldwide.

"We do not want to get to the point where we are remedying a problem that has encroached onto motorcycle racing, if we can avoid it by being proactive and resolute. This is what this partnership is about."

MotoGP has 18 races next season with rounds in North and South America as well as Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Motorsport has not featured in any of the quarterly reports issued this year by the European Sports Security Association (ESSA), which shares information with betting firms and sports governing bodies to detect possible corruption.

Of the 37 suspicious betting alerts during the third quarter of 2016, 31 were in tennis. The remainder were in soccer, beach volleyball, volleyball and table tennis.

Sportradar also works with a number of sports including European soccer's governing body UEFA, the Rugby Football Union and the International Cricket Council.

ESSA and Sportradar announced in June a partnership to tackle match-fixing in tennis by pooling resources and expertise.