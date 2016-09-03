Motorcycling: Crutchlow on pole for home British GP

LCR Honda MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow of Britain rides during free practice 3 before the Australian Grand Prix on Phillip Island, October 17, 2015.

(Reuters) - British rider Cal Crutchlow followed up his Czech Grand Prix victory with pole position in a wet qualifying for his home MotoGP race at Silverstone on Saturday.

The first Briton in 35 years to win in the top category of grand prix motorcycling put his non-works LCR Honda on the front of the grid with Italian great Valentino Rossi second for Yamaha.

Spaniard Maverick Vinales completed the front row on a Suzuka.

Championship leader Marc Marquez, on a Honda, qualified only fifth fastest after a late crash while Yamaha's reigning world champion Jorge Lorenzo starts a distant ninth.

The pole was Crutchlow's third in MotoGP.