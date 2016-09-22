FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
MotoGP extends Aragon contract to 2021
#Sports News
September 22, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

MotoGP extends Aragon contract to 2021

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta in Madonna di Campiglio January 16, 2013.Max Rossi

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will be guaranteed at least two MotoGP races for the next five years after promoters Dorna announced a contract extension for the MotorLand Aragon circuit on Thursday in addition to Valencia.

The 18-race world championship currently has four Spanish rounds, with Jerez and Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya the other two.

A provisional 2017 calendar published this week also had all four Spanish races remaining.

"It's a great pleasure to sign another contract to extend MotoGP at MotorLand until 2021," said Dorna chief executive Carmelo Ezpeleta in a statement ahead of this weekend's race. Valencia's extension was announced on Tuesday.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
