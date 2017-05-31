FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Rossi still in pain ahead of Italian GP
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 31, 2017 / 11:30 AM / 3 months ago

Rossi still in pain ahead of Italian GP

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy is pictured in his team garage during the second free practice session of the French Grand Prix at the Le Mans circuit, in Le Mans, France May 16, 2015.Stephane Mahe/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italian MotoGP great Valentino Rossi, who was injured in a motocross accident last week, is still in pain and will have to pass a medical on Thursday before he can compete at his home race at Mugello this weekend.

The 38-year-old said in a Yamaha team statement on Wednesday that "the pain in the abdomen and in the chest is still severe.

"Fortunately, my condition is improving day by day and this allows me to think a bit more positively about the Mugello weekend," added the Italian, who spent a night in hospital after the fall in eastern Italy.

Rossi, a nine times world champion across all categories, said he was doing all he could to be ready in time.

"It will not be easy but I still have a few days to continue the treatment," he added. "If all is well, I will ride my YZR-M1 on Friday to really understand my condition. I will do my best to be on track Sunday."

The Italian is third in the championship, 23 points behind his Spanish team mate and overall leader Maverick Vinales after five races.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.