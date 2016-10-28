FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Motorcycling: Marquez resting after stomach bug at Sepang
October 28, 2016 / 3:20 PM / 10 months ago

Motorcycling: Marquez resting after stomach bug at Sepang

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain attends a news conference ahead of the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia, Spain, November 5, 2015.Heino Kalis

(Reuters) - MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez set the fastest lap in practice for the Malaysian Grand Prix on Friday despite missing the second session due to a bout of gastroenteritis.

The 23-year-old Spaniard, fresh from securing his third title in Japan this month, returned to his hotel to rest and recover ahead of Saturday's qualifying at Sepang.

Marquez had set his lap time in a dry morning session, with rain in the afternoon dampening the chances of anyone going faster.

"I’ve had gastroenteritis for the last two days -- but I was able to go out and ride even though I was not at 100 percent," he said.

"After the session and the effort I put in, I began feeling worse, because gastroenteritis also dehydrates you. Looking at the track conditions, we decided not to go out.

"Tomorrow we’ll try to improve and I think it has been good for me not go out there, and to instead save myself for Saturday and especially Sunday," said Marquez.

Malaysia is the penultimate round of the championship that finishes at the Valencia track in Spain on Nov. 13.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Rex Gowar

