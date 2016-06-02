FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Marquez renews with Honda for two more years
#Sports News
June 2, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

Marquez renews with Honda for two more years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain smiles before the second qualifying session ahead of the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia, Spain, November 6, 2015.Heino Kalis

(Reuters) - Twice MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has extended his contract with Honda for two more years, the Japanese manufacturer said in a statement on Thursday.

"There’s no doubt that he is the present and future of MotoGP. We know him well and he knows us well, and we both wanted to continue together," said Honda Racing Corporation executive vice-president Shuhei Nakamoto.

The 23-year-old Spanish rider, the youngest ever champion in the top category, has been with Honda since 2013 when he won his first MotoGP crown.

"I’ve always wanted to continue being a part of the Repsol Honda Team," said Marquez ahead of his home Grand Prix of the Circuit de Catalunya this weekend.

Fellow-Spaniard Dani Pedrosa has already signed a contract extension to the end of 2018.

Marquez is currently second in the championship, 10 points behind compatriot Jorge Lorenzo who rides for Yamaha.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Lovell

