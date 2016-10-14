FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Aoyama replaces injured Pedrosa for Japan GP
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 14, 2016 / 10:35 AM / 10 months ago

Aoyama replaces injured Pedrosa for Japan GP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Honda MotoGP rider Hiroshi Aoyama of Japan rides his bike during the third free practice session of the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain, May 2, 2015.Jon Nazca

(Reuters) - Honda test rider Hiroshi Aoyama will race in his home Japanese MotoGP round at Motegi this weekend as a replacement for injured Spaniard Dani Pedrosa.

Pedrosa, winner of last month's San Marino Grand Prix, suffered a fracture of his right collarbone in a heavy fall in Friday practice and was due to fly back to Spain later for surgery.

"I’m obviously very sad about what happened, as I was looking forward to racing in Japan at Honda’s home circuit and one of my favorite tracks," the Spaniard, fourth in the standings, said in a team statement.

"Now I just want to focus on recovering in order to get back on my bike as soon as possible. My best wishes to Hiro, who is replacing me and will race in front of his home crowd."

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.