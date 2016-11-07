FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Pedrosa to return for Valencia season-ender
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 7, 2016 / 6:10 PM / 10 months ago

Pedrosa to return for Valencia season-ender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Honda MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa of Spain looks back as he rides his bike during the second qualifying session ahead of the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia, Spain, November 6, 2015.Heino Kalis

(Reuters) - Spaniard Dani Pedrosa plans to race in MotoGP's Valencia season-ender this weekend, a month after the Honda rider fractured his collarbone, leg and foot in a crash in Japan.

Honda said in a statement on Monday that as the injuries were healing well, Pedrosa's doctors and team had agreed that he could return for the final round.

"These past three weeks haven't been easy because of the pain, especially immediately after the operation, and also because I missed racing at some of my favorite tracks," Pedrosa said.

"After I started with my rehab, things began getting better day-by-day and the thought of trying to recover in time for Valencia was a boost that helped during the tougher moments," added the rider.

"We’re still not sure about how I’ll feel on the bike, but anyway I’m happy to be able to get back to racing."

Pedrosa has won six times at Valencia, three of those victories in the MotoGP category.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.