(Reuters) - Spanish energy company Repsol has extended its 22-year sponsorship of world champion Marc Marquez’s factory Honda MotoGP team until the end of 2018.

The partnership, which started in 1995, is the most successful in MotoGP history with 12 rider world championships and 151 race wins in the top category.

Spain’s triple world champion Marquez, winner of this year’s title, and team mate Dani Pedrosa have two more years on their contracts.