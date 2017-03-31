FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Motorcycling: Suzuki rookie Rins suffers ankle fracture
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 31, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 5 months ago

Motorcycling: Suzuki rookie Rins suffers ankle fracture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Paginas Amarillas HP Moto2 rider Alex Rins of Spain rides on his way to winning the Australian Grand Prix on Phillip Island, October 18, 2015.Brandon Malone Picture Supplied by Action Images

LONDON (Reuters) - Suzuki's MotoGP rookie Alex Rins has broken his right ankle in an accident while training on a motocross bike, the team said on Friday.

Suzuki said a scan in Barcelona had revealed a partial fracture of the Spaniard's talus bone.

The medical team decided against surgery and will examine the rider again on Monday before he is due to travel to Argentina for the second race of the season.

Rins was the top MotoGP rookie in last Sunday's Qatar season-opener, finishing ninth.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by Mark Heinrich

