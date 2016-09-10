Motorcycling: Lorenzo on pole at Misano with best lap yet

Yamaha MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo of Spain looks behind him during the second qualifying session ahead of the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia, Spain, November 6, 2015.

ROME (Reuters) - MotoGP's reigning world champion Jorge Lorenzo hailed the best lap of his career after claiming a record pole position for the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano on Saturday.

The Spaniard's Yamaha team mate Valentino Rossi qualified alongside, marking his return to his home circuit in eastern Italy with a special 'Sweet Home Misano' Blues Brothers-themed helmet design.

Spaniard Maverick Vinales, who is replacing Lorenzo at Yamaha next season when the champion switches to Ducati, qualified third for Suzuki after winning the previous race in Britain.

The pole was the fastest yet at the Marco Simoncelli circuit in eastern Italy and Lorenzo's 64th in grand prix racing, a record he had previously shared with Rossi and Honda's championship leader Marc Marquez.

"You always have the impression that the last pole position is the best of your life but I really think that this one is," said Lorenzo after lapping in one minute 31.868 seconds.

Marquez qualified fourth fastest.