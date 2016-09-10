Cycling: Quintana on brink of winning Vuelta
MADRID Nairo Quintana effectively clinched his first Tour of Spain title after holding off Chris Froome in Saturday’s decisive mountain stage.
ROME MotoGP's reigning world champion Jorge Lorenzo hailed the best lap of his career after claiming a record pole position for the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano on Saturday.
The Spaniard's Yamaha team mate Valentino Rossi qualified alongside, marking his return to his home circuit in eastern Italy with a special 'Sweet Home Misano' Blues Brothers-themed helmet design.
Spaniard Maverick Vinales, who is replacing Lorenzo at Yamaha next season when the champion switches to Ducati, qualified third for Suzuki after winning the previous race in Britain.
The pole was the fastest yet at the Marco Simoncelli circuit in eastern Italy and Lorenzo's 64th in grand prix racing, a record he had previously shared with Rossi and Honda's championship leader Marc Marquez.
"You always have the impression that the last pole position is the best of your life but I really think that this one is," said Lorenzo after lapping in one minute 31.868 seconds.
Marquez qualified fourth fastest.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
World number two Dustin Johnson conjured up memories of John Daly as he plundered a course record nine-under-par 63 to earn a share of the second-round lead at the rain-hit BMW Championship in Indiana on Friday.
OKLAHOMA CITY/NEW YORK The judge overseeing Aubrey McClendon's estate approved a land deal on Friday that will pay off one of the late energy magnate's major creditors, paving the way for the sale of his stake in professional basketball team the Oklahoma City Thunder.