a year ago
Valencia to host MotoGP finale for five more years
#Sports News
September 20, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

Valencia to host MotoGP finale for five more years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kalex Moto2 rider Tito Rabat (L) of Spain rides his bike ahead of Kalex rider Alex Rins of Spain during the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia, November 8, 2015. Rabat won the race and Rins was second.Heino Kalis

(Reuters) - Valencia will host the final round of the MotoGP season until at least 2021 after agreeing a new five-year deal with promoters Dorna.

The Spanish city's Ricardo Tormo circuit has been on the calendar since 1999 and became the season-ender for the first time in 2002.

This year's season-ending race is scheduled for Nov. 13.

Spanish riders have won the last four MotoGP titles, with Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo taking his third at Valencia last November.

Spaniards have also won seven of the last 10 races at the circuit outside the Mediterranean port city.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
